Six friends from Bengaluru were injured after their car overturned near Choradi Bridge in Shivamogga while travelling to Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple. Police personnel rescued the passengers and shifted them to Meggan Government Hospital. A case has been registered at Kumsi Police Station.

Six friends from Bengaluru travelling to the Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in overturned near Choradi Bridge in Shivamogga taluk on Thursday. The vehicle, carrying all six passengers, crashed into a road divider and flipped over multiple times, leaving them injured. However, the timely intervention of passing police personnel helped rescue them and ensured they received immediate medical attention.

Details Of the Incident

The group of six friends had started their journey from Bengaluru in their car to visit the Sigandur Temple. While approaching Choradi Bridge, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a road divider before overturning three times on the road.

The impact severely damaged the car, leaving the passengers trapped inside and crying for help.

At the same time, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Meerabai and other police personnel from the Sagar Pete Police Station were passing through the area while travelling towards Shivamogga for official work. After noticing the overturned vehicle, the police team immediately stopped and rushed to rescue the injured passengers.

Police Rescue Injured Passengers

The police personnel carefully pulled the six passengers out of the wrecked car and provided them with first aid. They also arranged a local Innova vehicle and an ambulance to transport the injured passengers to Meggan Government Hospital in Shivamogga for further treatment.

The quick response and timely action by the police team helped prevent a more serious incident.

Officials from the Kumsi Police Station later visited the accident site and began an investigation. A case has been registered at the Kumsi Police Station, and the injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment.