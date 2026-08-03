A man in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to disguise it as a road accident to claim a Rs 44 lakh insurance policy. The accused, Amar Singh, was arrested with three accomplices after his confession during police questioning, which began after he filed a suspicious missing person's report.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass off the murder as a road accident to claim an insurance payout of Rs 44 lakh, police said. After reportedly confessing to the crime during police questioning, Amar Singh, the accused, and three other people were taken into custody. According to an NDTV story, Amar first went to the police to register a missing person's case for his wife, Rita, but his remarks sparked suspicion.

According to police cited by NDTV, Amar later admitted that he and his accomplices assaulted Rita with sticks and clubs before running over her body with a car in an attempt to make her death appear accidental.

Late on Wednesday, Rita's body was found close to the Baithka Dham Temple in Hamirpur's Lalpura neighbourhood. More than twelve exterior lesions were discovered during a post-mortem examination, and almost all of her internal organs—aside from the kidneys—had sustained significant damage.

Sarvesh Kumar, who has three girls and a boy, was first married in Mainpuri in 2002. She relocated to the Gujaini neighbourhood of Kanpur following the death of her first husband, where she met Amar, a flour mill worker. About two years ago, the pair tied the knot.

Sarvesh claimed that around two months ago, Amar obtained a Rs 44 lakh insurance policy in Rita's name and paid the initial cost of Rs 2.60 lakh.

"The accused husband himself arrived at the police station to report his wife missing but became entangled during police questioning. Subsequently, the entire matter came to light. The police have solved the case, arrested the accused husband along with his accomplices, and sent them behind bars," said Arvind Kumar Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hamirpur.

Currently, Rita's children are living with their paternal grandparents in Mainpuri.