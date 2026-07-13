Shivamogga Police traced the mother of a newborn baby girl abandoned at a passenger shelter in Gavaturu using mobile tower data. The infant was rescued, admitted to a child care centre, and later reunited with her mother following the investigation.

The Ripponpete Police have traced the mother of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned at a passenger shelter in Gavaturu village, Hosanagara taluk, on the night of July 5. Following a detailed investigation, the police identified the mother as a 21-year-old woman from Sagara. The infant, who was rescued shortly after being found, was admitted to a child care centre in Shivamogga. Police said the baby has now been reunited with her mother after the investigation.

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Secret Relationship Led to Pregnancy

According to the police, the 21-year-old woman and a young man had been in a relationship for nearly a year without informing their families. Both reportedly belonged to economically weaker families and had kept their relationship a secret.

The situation became complicated when the woman became pregnant. Police said she allegedly attempted to terminate the pregnancy using home remedies, but the attempts were unsuccessful. As her pregnancy progressed, she concealed it from her family. When she began experiencing labour pains, she reportedly told her mother that she was suffering from body aches and even consumed a herbal concoction in an attempt to hide her condition.

Baby Abandoned Fearing Social Stigma

A few days later, the woman gave birth to a baby girl at home, leaving her family shocked. After learning about the pregnancy and the birth of the child, her parents contacted the young man and informed him about the baby.

According to the investigation, the woman feared the social stigma associated with giving birth outside marriage and decided to abandon the newborn. She allegedly took her brother's two-wheeler and travelled to Ripponpete. At around 7.30 pm, she placed the baby and a feeding bottle inside a handbag before leaving the infant at a passenger shelter in Gavaturu.

Police Use Technical Evidence to Trace Mother

After the abandoned baby was found, the Ripponpete Police rescued the infant and shifted her to a child care centre in Shivamogga.

The investigation was led by PSI Raju Reddy, who explored multiple leads to identify those responsible. With no immediate clues available, the police relied on technical evidence, including the analysis of mobile tower data, which ultimately helped them trace the baby's mother.

Following the completion of the investigation, the newborn baby girl has now been reunited with her mother. Further action, if required, will be taken in accordance with the law.