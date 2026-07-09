Three Ayurveda postgraduate students from Hassan safely delivered a baby aboard a Varanasi-bound train after a pregnant woman went into labour. Using limited onboard resources, they ensured the safety of both mother and newborn, earning widespread praise online.

What began as a routine train journey to attend a national conference turned into a life-saving mission for three postgraduate scholars from Sri Dharmasthala Ayurveda Medical College (SDM), Hassan. When a full-term pregnant woman suddenly went into labour aboard a moving train, the trio stepped in without hesitation and successfully conducted an emergency delivery using the limited resources available on board. Their timely intervention ensured the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother, earning widespread praise from fellow passengers and social media users.

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Emergency Unfolds Aboard Moving Train

The incident occurred while three postgraduate scholars from the Department of Manasaroga at SDM College of Ayurveda, Hassan, were travelling from Hassan to Varanasi to attend a national conference.

The team, comprising Dr Rashmi Bilagi, Dr Shahin M, and Dr Lathashree N, sprang into action after a full-term multiparous woman in their coach went into active labour. She reportedly experienced regular contractions along with leaking amniotic fluid, leaving little time before delivery.

Scholars Conduct Safe Delivery

The three scholars immediately reassured the woman, helped her into a comfortable position, and guided her through labour.

During the delivery, they identified a nuchal cord wrapped around the baby's neck. Dr Rashmi Bilagi promptly reduced the cord, while Dr Shahin M and Dr Lathashree N supported the newborn, ensuring a safe delivery.

The baby required brief resuscitation immediately after birth before crying and responding well.

Using the limited medical resources available on board, Dr Rashmi Bilagi, assisted by Dr Shahin M , safely tied and cut the umbilical cord. The team also ensured immediate skin-to-skin contact between the mother and the newborn.

When the placenta did not deliver immediately, Dr Rashmi successfully managed the third stage of labour, resulting in complete placental expulsion, while the other two scholars continued to monitor both the mother and the baby.

Mother and Baby Safe

According to the latest update, the newborn was kept under medical observation for three to four hours before being reunited with the mother. The baby reportedly weighs around 3 kg.

Both the mother and the newborn are safe and are receiving treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Madhira, Khammam district.

Social Media Applauds the Scholars

The remarkable rescue has drawn widespread appreciation on social media, with many users praising the scholars for their calmness, teamwork, and clinical skills.

One user wrote, "A saved life never asks whether the doctor was AYUSH or MBBS. It remembers the doctor who stepped up. Training, competence and the intent to save lives are what matter. Kudos to the brave PGs for saving two lives."

Another commented, "Clinical competence is demonstrated through action, not assumptions. Two lives saved. Kudos to these Ayurveda PGs.

A Remarkable Display of Compassion

The incident has been widely hailed as an inspiring example of professionalism and presence of mind under challenging circumstances. Despite the absence of hospital facilities and specialised medical equipment, the three postgraduate scholars successfully handled a complex childbirth, ensuring the safety of both the mother and the baby.

Their efforts have earned admiration from the public and highlighted the importance of prompt medical intervention, teamwork, and compassionate healthcare in emergency situations.