Shivamogga police shot a 26-year-old murder accused in the leg after he allegedly attacked a constable with a machete during an arrest operation. The accused is suspected of murdering his 65-year-old grandmother before fleeing. Both are out of danger.

In a dramatic turn of events in Shivamogga, police on Thursday morning shot a 26-year-old murder accused in the leg after he allegedly attacked a police constable with a machete while officers were attempting to arrest him. The accused, identified as Kishore, allegedly murdered his 65-year-old grandmother, Susheelamma, in the city's Milaghatta area on Wednesday evening before fleeing the scene. Both the accused and the injured constable were admitted to hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Launch Operation Based on Tip-Off

Following the murder, the Doddapete Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace Kishore.

On Thursday morning, police received credible information that the accused was hiding in Vajpayee Layout, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Tunganagar Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the location to arrest him.

However, according to police, Kishore resisted arrest and allegedly attacked Police Constable Ganesh with a long machete.

Inspector Fires After Accused Refuses to Surrender

As the situation escalated, police repeatedly warned the accused to surrender. However, he allegedly continued the assault. Inspector Satyanarayana first fired a warning shot into the air.

When the accused still refused to surrender, the inspector shot Kishore in the left leg to overpower and apprehend him.

Both the injured constable, Ganesh, and the accused were immediately shifted to Shivamogga's Meggan Hospital for treatment.

SP Confirms Both Men Are Out of Danger

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil later visited Meggan Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured constable.

Speaking to the media, SP B Nikhil said: "There was a police firing incident in the Tunganagar area. This happened when our team went to arrest Kishore, who was wanted in a murder case registered at the Doddapete Police Station. During the operation, he took out a long machete and attacked our staff member, Ganesh. The accused was given several warnings but refused to surrender."