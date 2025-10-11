The incident has escalated political tensions between Congress and the ruling CPIM-led government, with opposition leaders vowing strong retaliatory action and filing a formal complaint against police accused of injuring Shafi Parambil.

Kochi (Kerala): Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil sustained a nose injury during violent clashes in Kozhikode's Perambra town following a disputed college union election, triggering widespread protests by Congress workers across Kerala and escalating political tensions between the UDF and the ruling CPIM-led government.The conflict originated from issues related to the union election at Perambra Government CKG College in Kozhikode. The Congress party alleged that CPM workers attacked them during a victory celebration after winning the chairman's seat. In response, the Congress called for a hartal in Perambra town. The UDF organized a protest march in the town, during which a major conflict erupted. MP Shafi Parambil was injured in what the Congress described as a police assault and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he continues to receive treatment.

Protests Erupt Across Kerala

The incident sparked immediate protests across Kerala, with Congress and Youth Congress workers taking to the streets late into the night. Activists blocked national highways in multiple locations, leading to traffic disruptions and clashes with police. In the state capital, Youth Congress members held a massive Secretariat march in support of Shafi, which resulted in a lathi charge by police. In Alappuzha, protesters blocked the national highway and stopped vehicles at Kalarkode junction, halting traffic on the highway bridge for about an hour before police forcibly removed them. Similar scenes unfolded in Kollam, where demonstrations and blockades continued late into the night. In Chavara, Youth Congress workers blockaded the police station and road, while in Karunagappally, police forcibly removed activists who blocked the highway.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official visit to Kochi became a flashpoint for protests. Youth Congress workers in Mattanchery poured black oil on themselves along the route where the CM was traveling by road to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro terminal. Police took the protesting workers into custody. In Fort Kochi's Chullikkal, near the Jankar jetty, and in Vathuruthy, police arrested and removed 20 Congress workers who staged black flag protests.



The Chief Minister, who arrived in Kochi from Thrissur by helicopter, was provided with a large security contingent as he traveled by ferry and road. In Kanhangad, Kasaragod, police used water cannons against Youth Congress activists who attempted to march to the DySP office. A clash followed when workers blocked the Kanhangad road, disrupting traffic in the town for half an hour. Police prevented an attempt to burn a tire on the road and later arrested and removed the workers. Other districts also witnessed significant protest activity. In Thrissur, activists clashed with the police; in Palakkad, demonstrators shouted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; and in Wayanad's Mananthavady, protesters blocked roads.

'Shafi's Blood Will Be Avenged'

Opposition leader VD Satheesan issued a sharp response to the incident, declaring that "Shafi's blood will be avenged." He accused the police of attempting to defend the government and announced that the UDF would proceed with strong protests. "If the police are trying to save the government and the Chief Minister, who are on the defensive over Sabarimala, by attacking MP Shafi Parambil and his colleagues, the UDF will move forward with a strong protest," Satheesan said, demanding action against the officers involved.



Satheesan also raised questions about the Chief Minister's son receiving an ED summons, alleging a CPM-BJP alliance. "The ED took no further action after one summons. This is proof of a CPM-BJP alliance," he claimed. KPCC President Sunny Joseph echoed these concerns, while Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the police version of events. "Don't the police recognize an MP when they see one?" he asked. The Youth Congress has also filed a formal complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the assault on the Vadakara MP, demanding adequate security for Shafi and action against the guilty officials. Former National Coordinator Vineeth Thomas filed the complaint.