Karnataka has recorded 67,632 organ donation pledges, with Dharwad leading the state with 12,534 registrations. Ballari and Gadag follow, while Vijayanagara has the lowest count. Health Department awareness campaigns have helped boost registrations.

Karnataka has recorded a significant rise in organ donation pledges, with 67,632 people across the state registering to donate their organs. Dharwad district has emerged as the state leader, recording 12,534 registrations, according to the Health Department. Officials attributed the increase to sustained awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging more people to pledge their organs and help save lives.

Organ donation is a medical process in which a person agrees to donate healthy organs, either during their lifetime or after death, to help save another person's life. Anyone above the age of 18 can register as an organ donor. The Health Department has been conducting continuous awareness campaigns across the state to encourage more people to come forward.

Vijayanagara Records The Lowest Number

After Dharwad, Ballari is a close second with 12,222 pledges, while Gadag ranks third with 6,070 registrations. The list is followed by Bengaluru with 5,702 registrations, Vijayapura with 2,960, Belagavi with 2,957, Dakshina Kannada with 2,581, Kolar with 2,031 and Koppal with 1,972.

Bagalkot and Haveri have recorded 1,667 registrations each, followed by Udupi with 1,256, Mysuru with 1,195 and Kalaburagi with 1,085. At the other end of the spectrum, Vijayanagara district recorded the lowest number, with just 301 registrations.

Awareness Campaigns Drive Registrations

The Health Department has been using its Information, Education and Communication (IEC) strategy to spread awareness about organ donation in schools, colleges, other educational institutions and among various community organisations.

During these awareness camps, people were also given an easy way to register online using QR codes, helping simplify the registration process and encouraging more people to pledge their organs.

One Donor Can Save Up To Eight Lives

A single deceased organ donor can potentially save up to eight lives. Once doctors confirm that a person's brain function has permanently stopped and the family gives consent, organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys and lungs can be donated for transplantation.

Eye donation can also help restore the gift of sight to people who need corneal transplants.

Supporting NOTTO's National Campaign

The state-level initiative also supports the national organ donation campaign led by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), which operates under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

NOTTO has been promoting awareness about organ donation across the country since 2023. The Dharwad Health Department's sustained local awareness efforts have complemented the national campaign.

The Health Department also said that organs from nine donors in Dharwad district have been used for transplants so far. Of these, four donations took place in 2024, four in 2025 and one in 2026.

Continuous Awareness Led To Success

Dr Parashuram FK, District Health Officer, Dharwad, said the district initially recorded very few organ donation pledges. However, continuous awareness programmes, including health fairs, camps and special events, helped increase registrations significantly.

"Initially, the number of people pledging to donate organs was very low. But we continuously spread the message that organ donation can save lives through health fairs, camps and special events. As a result, the registration numbers have increased significantly. Dharwad district has been number one in the state for the last two years."

Top 11 Districts