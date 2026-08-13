A woman in Bengaluru's Peenya area was attacked and robbed of her 25-gram mangalsutra by two men on a motorcycle. The entire incident, which occurred early in the morning, was captured on CCTV footage, showing the victim being dragged and assaulted. The police have opened a case and are using the video to identify and apprehend the suspects.

A woman was attacked and robbed of her 25-gram mangalsutra by two men riding a motorcycle near Doddabidarakallu in Bengaluru’s Peenya area early on Wednesday morning. A CCTV camera filmed the incident, which happened at about 5:10 am.

The two accused allegedly approached the victim, Vijayamma, on a bike while she was on her way to a neighbouring store. CCTV footage shows the men initially waiting at a spot before following the woman after apparently finding the right opportunity to strike.

The video shows that the pillion rider abruptly got off the motorcycle, ran over to Vijayamma and then tried to grab the mangalsutra from her neck. The accused reportedly dragged the woman to the ground, assaulted her, and then took off with the jewels despite the woman's resistance and attempts to grab onto her chain.

During the scuffle, Vijayamma suffered injuries to her neck and face. She was spotted yelling for assistance as the accused fled on the motorbike.

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The police are currently reviewing the CCTV tape, which shows the full heist scenario. Police in Peenya have opened a case and started looking for the two suspects. The motorbike and the culprits in the event are also being identified by the authorities.

In a tragic road accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a 32-year-old EPF employee lost her life after falling from a moving motorcycle and being run over by a goods vehicle. The incident has also sparked concerns over the condition of the city’s roads, with local residents alleging that an unrepaired pothole may have caused the motorcycle to lose balance.