A massive fire at a parking facility in Bengaluru's K.R. Puram destroyed more than 400 electric bikes belonging to Evis, causing losses estimated at crores. Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating whether an electrical fault or arson caused the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a parking facility in Bengaluru's KR Puram on Thursday evening, destroying more than 400 electric bikes and causing losses estimated at crores of rupees. The vehicles belonged to Evis, a company that rents electric bikes to delivery partners working for major platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato. The blaze reduced hundreds of vehicles to charred remains and has prompted a police investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out around 7 pm, shortly after the gate of the parking facility had been locked for the evening. While locals suspect that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze, the exact cause remains unclear.

The fire quickly spread across the parking area, engulfing bikes that had been parked after a day's work as well as vehicles that were awaiting servicing.

Evis Suspects Possible Arson

Harish, an administrator with Evis, said he received a call from the landowner around 7 pm informing him about the fire.

"We rushed to the spot immediately," he said.

"We had rented this space to park our vehicles after daily use and for servicing. Nothing like this has ever happened before. We suspect this was not an accidental fire caused by a short circuit, but that someone deliberately set it," he added.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but by then, hundreds of electric bikes had been destroyed. The local police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Officials are investigating whether the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit or was deliberately started.

Cycle Godown Fire Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs

In a separate incident in Doddaballapur, a fire broke out at a cycle godown on Monday afternoon. The godown, located in the basement of the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank building on Muktambika Road, belonged to the owner of Sri Krishna Store.

A suspected electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire, destroying cycles and other goods worth lakhs of rupees. Firefighters used around six tankers of water to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Doddaballapur City Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Surathkal Fire Causes ₹1.60 Crore Loss

Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, a massive fire at Avishkar Graphics Centre in Surathkal's Guddekopla caused an estimated loss of ₹1.60 crore. Several printing machines at the centre were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Local residents spotted the fire during the night and alerted the owner. Fire and Emergency Services personnel were called to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

A complaint has been filed at the Surathkal police station, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.