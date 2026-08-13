The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express has moved closer to launch after its first trial run on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section. A special 20-coach train with an Automatic Emergency Brake system was tested on the challenging route.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru has moved a step closer to becoming a reality, with the Mysuru division of South Western Railway successfully conducting the train's first trial run on the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section on Wednesday. The trial is part of a series of safety and operational tests being conducted before the proposed service can be introduced on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route and extended to coastal Karnataka.

A special 20-coach Vande Bharat train, equipped with an Automatic Emergency Brake (AEB) system, departed from Sakleshpur station at 6:42 am and reached Subrahmanya Road station at 10:55 am. The train then made the return journey, negotiating the ghat section from Subrahmanya Road back to Sakleshpur.

The trials will cover a stretch of around 55 km on the challenging route. A team of experts from the Railway Ministry's Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is conducting several tests, including checks on speed control, the train's handling capabilities and the distance required to stop during emergency braking.

Why the 30 Km/H Speed Limit?

The Vande Bharat's AEB system on this route has been preset to a maximum speed of 30 km/h. The system is designed to ensure that the train does not exceed this limit while operating on the ghat section.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has fixed the 30 km/h speed limit because the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section has a steep gradient of 1:50.

More Tests Scheduled

The Railways will conduct further trial runs on August 13 and from August 17 to 19. The tests could continue until August 20, depending on the requirements of the safety and operational assessments.

If the trials are completed successfully, they will clear the way for the launch of Vande Bharat services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, providing a faster travel option between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka.

Railway officials have also said that the Vande Bharat trials could cause delays of up to 30 minutes to the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction/Karwar day trains.

Specially Built Vande Bharat Rake For the Ghats

Normally, trains hauled by diesel or electric locomotives use banker locomotives to control their speed while negotiating steep ghat sections. These additional locomotives are attached to trains to provide extra assistance and are also equipped with a 30 km/h AEB system.

However, banker locomotives cannot be attached to a Vande Bharat rake because of its design. To address this challenge, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai built a special 20-coach Vande Bharat rake specifically for the route.

The specially built train arrived in Mysuru last week, underwent preliminary checks on August 11 and was subsequently moved to Sakleshpur that night.

If the ongoing trials are completed successfully, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat service will move closer to its launch, subject to the required safety clearances.