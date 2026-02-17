Shivamogga Airport’s licence has been renewed for three years after payment of a ₹20 lakh DGCA fine. Night landing work will begin this week under the DBOR model. Officials also plan cargo services and have sought extension of the UDAN scheme.

The licence renewal process for Shivamogga Airport has been completed following the payment of the ₹20 lakh penalty imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Nanjayya Math, Chairman of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), at a press conference in Shivamogga. With the fine cleared, the airport’s operational licence has now been renewed for the next three years, ensuring continuity of flight services and enabling future expansion plans.

DGCA Fine Paid, Licence Valid for Three Years

Nanjayya Math stated that after the payment of the penalty, the airport’s licence will remain valid for three years.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the circumstances that led to the fine, he remarked, “In my personal opinion, this penalty reflects administrative lapses. This work should have been completed earlier by the predecessors.”

Night Landing Work To Begin This Week

He informed that the tender process for providing night landing facilities at Shivamogga Airport under the DBOR (Design, Build, Operate and Maintain) model has been completed, and the work will commence this week.

The project is expected to be completed within six months at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore. Night landing equipment worth ₹5 crore has already been installed, he added.

Paving The Way For Cargo Flight Services

According to Math, the introduction of cargo flight services will be considered after the completion of the night landing facility. This is expected to open new markets for agricultural and industrial products from the Malenadu region, thereby boosting local trade and economic activity.

UDAN Scheme Extension Proposal

The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme is scheduled to expire in November 2026. In this regard, a proposal will be submitted to the Central Government seeking its continuation.

Math noted that there is substantial passenger traffic from Shivamogga to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa and Chennai. He expressed concern that if the UDAN scheme is discontinued, airfares are likely to increase.

Discussions With MP BY Raghavendra

Discussions will be held with MP BY Raghavendra regarding the extension of the UDAN scheme. An official letter will be submitted on behalf of KSIIDC seeking his intervention, Math said.

Hassan Airport Project Faces Delays

Providing an update on the Hassan Airport project, Math said the land acquisition process is currently delayed. Additionally, ₹21 crore needs to be paid towards a 20 kV power transmission station. A 10-km access road must be constructed to ensure connectivity to farmers’ lands, and the construction of a compound wall for agricultural properties is also part of the project.

Future Plan For Navi Mumbai Connectivity

The proposal to establish connectivity with Navi Mumbai Domestic Airport will be considered after the completion of the night landing facility at Shivamogga Airport, he stated.

Overall, the press conference highlighted the government’s focus on licence renewal, infrastructure development, extension of the UDAN scheme, and the expansion of cargo and passenger connectivity from Shivamogga.