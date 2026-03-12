In Chikkaballapur’s Chelur town, a grandmother was arrested for allegedly suffocating her granddaughter’s 40-day-old baby boy over anger about an interfaith marriage, after a forensic report confirmed murder.

Chikkaballapur: In a truly shocking incident that has just come to light, a grandmother allegedly strangled her own granddaughter's 40-day-old baby boy. The police say she was furious about the baby's mother entering into an inter-faith marriage. The incident took place in Chelur town on December 24, 2025, but the truth only came out after a forensic report confirmed it was a murder. Chelur police have now arrested the woman and sent her to jail.

So, what exactly happened?

On December 24, the 40-day-old baby boy died at his great-grandmother Mehaboobi's house in Chelur. Mehaboobi quickly arranged for the burial, telling everyone the baby had died from breathing issues. However, the baby's mother felt something was wrong and suspected her grandmother. She filed a police complaint at the Chelur station that very day.

Acting on her complaint, the police dug up the baby's body to conduct a post-mortem and sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The FSL report came back on March 10, and it was a bombshell: the report confirmed the baby had been suffocated. This blew the case wide open, revealing that the great-grandmother, Mehaboobi, was the killer. She was immediately arrested and put behind bars.

The police said the baby's mother had a love marriage with a man from a different faith, which Mehaboobi strongly disapproved of. The young mother had come to her grandmother's house for her post-delivery confinement, a common practice. During questioning, Mehaboobi reportedly confessed to the crime. She told the police she killed the baby because she was against the marriage and also claimed she couldn't take care of the child.

