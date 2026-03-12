A Blinkit delivery executive allegedly assaulted a customer during a heated argument over delivery address in Bengaluru, police said.

A Blinkit delivery executive allegedly assaulted a customer during a heated argument over delivery address in Bengaluru, police said. The incident unfolded around 2am on March 7 at an apartment complex in Koramangala. Police identified the accused as Tanush, a delivery worker from Ejipura associated with the quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

According to the police complaint, the customer identified as Paul J Vithayathil had placed an order through the Blinkit app and was waiting for the delivery at his flat.

The delivery executive allegedly went to the wrong location within the apartment building while attempting to complete the order. When the customer contacted him and asked him to come to the correct floor, a verbal altercation broke out between the two.

Police said the delivery worker later reached the customer’s residence, where the argument intensified. During the heated exchange, the delivery executive allegedly punched the customer in the face, hurled the ordered items, and fled the spot.

The injured customer later sought medical attention. Doctors conducted medical examinations, including an X-ray of the nasal bones, which confirmed that he had suffered a fracture to his nose during the assault.

Acting on the complaint and the medical findings, police registered a case and later tracked down and arrested the accused.