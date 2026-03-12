A Parappana Agrahara jail warden was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into prison. In separate cases, hydro ganja worth ₹1.5 crore was seized at Bengaluru airport and a domestic help was held for gold theft.

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a warden from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

The accused, identified as Warden Prakash Gavade, was caught when staff at the prison's entrance gate checked him during a routine inspection. The Parappana Agrahara police arrested him based on a complaint filed by the jail authorities.

Prakash had been working at the jail for a long time. On February 9, around 6:15 PM, he arrived for duty in his uniform. During the search, officials found a ganja smoking pipe, ganja wrapped in a plastic sheet, and about 15 grams of methamphetamine hidden in his underwear. Police said they are now investigating who he was planning to deliver the drugs to inside the jail.

Another Drug Bust at KIA: Hydro Ganja Worth ₹1.5 Crore Seized

In a separate incident, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) seized hydro ganja worth ₹1.5 crore that was being smuggled in from abroad. They arrested a peddler who had just landed from Bangkok on Tuesday and recovered 4.5 kg of ganja from him. This bust comes just three days after another major seizure where officials had confiscated hydro ganja worth ₹5.73 crore.

Domestic Help Arrested for Stealing Gold Worth ₹4 Lakh

Meanwhile, the Subramanya police arrested a domestic help for stealing gold jewellery from the house where she worked. The theft took place at the home of a private company employee. Police have recovered gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh from the accused. They said she had been stealing the jewellery without the homeowners noticing.

