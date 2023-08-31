Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

    Controversy erupts at the Newly launched Shivamogga airport, as a Platform X user has shared an Image of the signboard using Hindi language. He tagged M B Patil on Twitter, urging him to prioritise the usage of Kannada language in the Airport.

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    The recently-inaugurated Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga, Karnataka, saw its first commercial domestic flight landing on Thursday, marking a significant achievement for the region. Yet, a controversy arose from the very start due to a photo of a signboard displayed in Hindi, shared by a user on Platform X (formerly Twitter).

    The introduction of flight services at the Shivamogga airport caused mixed reactions among the public, especially regarding the language used in announcements. Some people raised concerns about using Hindi for announcements, as Kannada is the primary language in both Shivamogga and Bengaluru.

    100-year-old VISL steel factory in Bhadravati restarts production; MP shares video (WATCH)

    Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna shared a picture of a digital noticeboard displaying Hindi announcements at the airport. He questioned the use of Hindi in Shivamogga and tagged Karnataka Industries and Commerce Minister MB Patil in his post.

    In his post, he wrote, "Respected Mr. M B Patil, what is this? This isn't a Hindi-speaking state. This is Karnataka. Hindi isn't needed here. Remove this and use Kannada. Shivamogga Airport, operated by the Karnataka government, starts its flight services between Shivamogga and Bengaluru tomorrow, but it's displaying signs in Hindi."

    Responding to the concern, Minister MB Patil stated, "This had not come to my notice, will definitely discuss with concerned officials! Kannada and English will be prioritized".

    Shivamogga airport begins operations six months after inauguration by PM Modi

    Shivamogga's Kuvempu Airport, a recent addition to Karnataka's transport infrastructure, is now the ninth domestic airport in the state. Karnataka already has domestic airports in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru also have international airports, boosting Karnataka's air connectivity.

    The launch of the Shivamogga airport is impressive, as it began with the landing of its first commercial flight. Prominent leaders, including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State Minister for Industries MB Patil, were on the flight that travelled from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga, developed by the Karnataka government, reflects the area's progress and improved connectivity.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore vkp

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Renting a flat in Bengaluru proved expensive for techie, loses Rs 64000 to scammer posing as owner vkp

    Renting a flat in Bengaluru proved expensive for techie, loses Rs 64000 to scammer posing as owner

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies MSW EAI

    Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs: 'Love Story' to 'All Too Well', journey through her iconic melodies

    Football Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in 53 million deal from Wolves osf

    Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in £53 million deal from Wolves

    India economy gains momentum, GDP growth surges to 7.8% in April-June quarter AJR

    India's economy gains momentum, GDP growth surges to 7.8% in April-June quarter

    INDIA alliance meet: Rahul Gandhi targets Adani Group over OCCRP report, questions Vinod Adani role AJR

    INDIA alliance meet: Rahul Gandhi targets Adani Group over OCCRP report, questions Vinod Adani's role

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man attacks ISRO scientist, kicks car in road rage WATCH AJR

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man attacks ISRO scientist, kicks car in road rage | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon