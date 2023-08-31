Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

Controversy erupts at the Newly launched Shivamogga airport, as a Platform X user has shared an Image of the signboard using Hindi language. He tagged M B Patil on Twitter, urging him to prioritise the usage of Kannada language in the Airport.

The recently-inaugurated Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga, Karnataka, saw its first commercial domestic flight landing on Thursday, marking a significant achievement for the region. Yet, a controversy arose from the very start due to a photo of a signboard displayed in Hindi, shared by a user on Platform X (formerly Twitter).

The introduction of flight services at the Shivamogga airport caused mixed reactions among the public, especially regarding the language used in announcements. Some people raised concerns about using Hindi for announcements, as Kannada is the primary language in both Shivamogga and Bengaluru.



Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna shared a picture of a digital noticeboard displaying Hindi announcements at the airport. He questioned the use of Hindi in Shivamogga and tagged Karnataka Industries and Commerce Minister MB Patil in his post.

In his post, he wrote, "Respected Mr. M B Patil, what is this? This isn't a Hindi-speaking state. This is Karnataka. Hindi isn't needed here. Remove this and use Kannada. Shivamogga Airport, operated by the Karnataka government, starts its flight services between Shivamogga and Bengaluru tomorrow, but it's displaying signs in Hindi."

Responding to the concern, Minister MB Patil stated, "This had not come to my notice, will definitely discuss with concerned officials! Kannada and English will be prioritized".

Shivamogga's Kuvempu Airport, a recent addition to Karnataka's transport infrastructure, is now the ninth domestic airport in the state. Karnataka already has domestic airports in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru also have international airports, boosting Karnataka's air connectivity.

The launch of the Shivamogga airport is impressive, as it began with the landing of its first commercial flight. Prominent leaders, including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State Minister for Industries MB Patil, were on the flight that travelled from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga, developed by the Karnataka government, reflects the area's progress and improved connectivity.