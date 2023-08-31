Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shivamogga airport begins operations six months after inauguration by PM Modi

    After nearly six months since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shivamogga airport commenced its commercial operations on August 31. The airport, located in the home district of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was unveiled in February 2023 ahead of the Karnataka polls. With an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, the airport is anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving economic, industrial, tourism, and educational growth within the region.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    The inaugural flight, an IndiGo service, had its first take off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 9.50am and touch down at Shivamogga Airport at 11.05am on Thursday. Notably, passengers on this flight included prominent figures such as Yediyurappa, Karnataka's Minister for Primary & Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, and other public representatives.

    This ambitious airport project, located 15 km away from Shivamogga, occupies an expansive 779-acre space in Sogane. Featuring a substantial 4,320 square meter terminal capable of accommodating 200 to 300 passengers at a time, the facility boasts an extended runway, positioning it as the second-longest in the state after Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. 
    High demand for Shimoga flights: IndiGo tickets selling rapidly

    The airport's construction falls under the central government's 'Udan' project and is equipped to accommodate Airbus-type planes.

    The IndiGo flight, was inaugurated by Minister M.B. Patil and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, departed from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Former ministers Araga Gyanendra and KS Eshwarappa were present.

    Shivamogga Airport is poised to make history as it is managed by the state government, a distinction proudly emphasized by MB Patil in earlier statements.

    The commencement of operations at Shivamogga Airport not only fulfills a significant milestone for the region but also marks the initiation of a new era in air connectivity for the state. As the first airport managed by the state government, it is anticipated to contribute significantly to the socio-economic  and tourism fabric of the area.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
