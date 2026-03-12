Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has ordered strict action against black marketing and illegal stocking of LPG cylinders amid a supply crisis, while asking hotels to share data on their gas needs.

Bengaluru:Karnataka's Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, has given strict orders to the police, transport, and food departments. She wants them to crack down on the black market sale and illegal stocking of commercial LPG cylinders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This move comes after a major supply problem has hit the state. The Chief Secretary also told the Food Department to immediately set up a helpline for the public to file complaints and share grievances related to cooking gas.

CS asks hotels for data

On Wednesday, Shalini Rajneesh held a detailed meeting to discuss the gas cylinder problem. Top officials from the police, transport, and food and civil supplies departments were present, along with representatives from the Hotel Owners' Association.

During the meeting, the hotel association requested that at least 50% of their required cylinder supply be provided.

Responding to this, Shalini Rajneesh explained that a "war-like situation" has caused the cooking gas shortage. She said it's not possible to supply more cylinders to the hotel association at this stage and asked for their cooperation. "If you submit another request on Wednesday with proper data, we will review it and see how much we can provide," she reportedly assured them.

Also read: LPG Crisis: Bengaluru PGs Cut Meals to Twice a Day; Dosa, Poori Off the Menu

'Put an end to black market sales'

The Chief Secretary suspects that black market dealers might be behind the cooking gas shortage. "The police department must be extra vigilant about this. They should pay special attention and prevent any misuse of gas," she directed.

She also noted that some hotel owners are buying more cylinders than they usually do out of panic. This hoarding is also making the problem worse. She asked them to be mindful of this.

CS asks for another letter

P.C. Rao, the president of the Hotel Owners' Association, spoke to reporters after the meeting. He said, "The supply of commercial cylinders has completely stopped. We brought this to the Chief Secretary's attention and told her that a complete stoppage is not right. We have requested at least 50% supply."

"She has asked us to submit a letter with all the data on Thursday. She said she will examine it and help us as much as possible," Rao added.

He also mentioned that it is difficult for hotels to cook using firewood or electric appliances. "About 2,500 hotels have a GAIL connection, so they are not facing any issues. We have requested a proper solution for the rest of us," he said.

Also read: LPG Shortage: Dharwad Indira Canteen Forced to Serve Only Curd Rice, Daily Meals Disrupted