A six-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing while playing on his school's premises in Shivamogga district. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

A tragic incident has been reported from Halasasi village in Shivamogga district, where a six-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing while playing on his school's premises. The unexpected death of the young student has left his family, teachers, and local residents in shock. The incident occurred during school hours while the child was playing with fellow students on the school grounds.

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The deceased has been identified as Trilok Jain, son of Gautam and Shilpa of Kodavanahalli village.

Collapsed While Playing on School Grounds

According to reports, Trilok was playing on the school campus when he suddenly collapsed. Teachers and school staff immediately rushed to his aid and arranged for him to be taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

However, despite the efforts of doctors, the child could not be revived and was declared dead.

Cause of Death Yet to Be Officially Confirmed

Initial reports suggest that the boy may have suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.

There is currently no information regarding any pre-existing medical condition. Authorities are expected to determine the cause of death following further medical examination and the completion of official procedures.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village and the school community, with residents expressing grief over the untimely loss of the young boy.