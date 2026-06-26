The Karnataka Government has permanently cancelled 91,152 ineligible social security pensions after a state-wide verification drive uncovered fake claims. Another 16.42 lakh pension accounts have been suspended pending document verification, with beneficiaries given 30 days to prove eligibility.

In a major crackdown on fraudulent beneficiaries, the Karnataka Revenue Department has launched a state-wide verification drive to identify people who have been illegally claiming pensions under the state's social security schemes using fake documents. The exercise aims to improve transparency, curb the misuse of welfare funds, and ensure that financial assistance reaches only genuine beneficiaries. Following the verification, the government has permanently cancelled the pensions of more than 91,000 ineligible beneficiaries with immediate effect, while over 16.42 lakh pension accounts have been temporarily suspended pending document verification.

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Beneficiaries whose pensions have been put on hold have been given a 30-day deadline to submit the required documents to establish their eligibility. Those found eligible after verification will have their pension benefits restored.

Key Numbers At A Glance

The Revenue Department's initial state-wide verification has revealed the following:

Total pension beneficiaries in Karnataka: 83,11,493

Suspicious accounts identified: 23,13,664

Pensions permanently cancelled: 91,152

Pensions temporarily suspended: 16,42,303

Beneficiaries verified as eligible during spot inspections: 3,35,610

Total eligible beneficiaries who received the May pension: 63,04,554

Verification Conducted Through The 'Samyojane' Mobile App

The Karnataka Government provides monthly financial assistance under various social security pension schemes to senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, acid attack survivors, and other economically weaker sections.

At present, the state has 83,11,493 registered beneficiaries. During the latest verification exercise, officials flagged 23,13,664 accounts for further scrutiny.

The Revenue Department carried out the verification using the 'Samyojane' mobile application with the assistance of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs). Officials conducted on-the-spot inspections and verified the eligibility of 3,35,610 beneficiaries. Including these beneficiaries, a total of 63,04,554 eligible people successfully received their pension for May.

Over 91,000 Pensions Cancelled For Fake Documents

The verification revealed that 91,152 individuals had been illegally receiving monthly pension benefits by submitting false age details or forged documents. Based on these findings, the government has ordered the immediate and permanent cancellation of their pensions.

The action forms part of the state's efforts to prevent fraudulent claims and safeguard public welfare funds.

16.42 Lakh Accounts Suspended Pending Verification

The pensions of 16,42,303 beneficiaries have been temporarily suspended after officials found that they had failed to produce valid supporting documents during the verification process.

The suspended cases include beneficiaries who were not residing at the address mentioned in their applications, failed to submit updated income certificates, or were unable to produce the required documents to establish their eligibility.

The Revenue Department has directed Tahsildars to issue formal notices to all such beneficiaries, giving them 30 days to submit the necessary documents.

Eligible Beneficiaries To Receive Pension After Re-Verification

The Joint Director of the Revenue Department has issued detailed instructions to all Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars across Karnataka to complete the verification process within the stipulated time.

Officials have clarified that beneficiaries who submit valid documents within the 30-day deadline will undergo fresh verification. If they are found eligible, their pension benefits will be restored immediately.

The government stated that the verification drive is intended to eliminate the misuse of social security schemes, strengthen transparency, and ensure that welfare benefits reach only those who genuinely qualify for financial assistance.