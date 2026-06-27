In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's K R Puram, four children fell from a moving school van when its back door suddenly opened. The event, captured on a viral CCTV video, has highlighted critical issues like overcrowding and poor vehicle maintenance in school transport, leading to renewed calls for stricter safety regulations.

The topic of children's safety has come back into attention due to incidents when youngsters travelling in private are hurt. In a recent instance, four kids fell onto the road when the back door of a moving school vehicle suddenly opened. According to reports, the incident happened at K R Puram's Gayatri Layout as the Omni van was returning schoolchildren home. The cause of the back door's unexpected opening is unknown. Some reports suggest that the door may not have been fully closed, while others claim that it opened after it struck a pothole.

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The van driver stopped the vehicle, and the children seated in front immediately rushed to help the girls. A serious collision was avoided because the lane was small and there was less traffic at the time of the occurrence. The children that were hurt only had minor wounds. The breach of seating capacity standards in tiny vans, where children are transported over the allowable maximum and many of them are forced to sit in the back section of the van intended for transporting baggage, was another concern that emerged.

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The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the colony, and the video of the incident became viral after it was shared on social media, leaving netizens worried about the children’s safety.

Concerns about school transport safety have been raised after the incident. The use of badly maintained vans for kid transport and the suspected overcrowding of school cars have drawn criticism from locals and parents.

Calls for tighter enforcement of safety rules pertaining to school transport vehicles, such as routine maintenance checks, adherence to seating capacity standards, and recurring inspections to guarantee student safety, have also been rekindled by the occurrence.