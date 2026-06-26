Karnataka has approved the resumption of full-scale jungle safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves after a technical committee report. The decision aims to boost eco-tourism while ensuring wildlife protection, carrying capacity norms, and sustainable tourism practices.

Great news for wildlife enthusiasts! Tourists can now once again enjoy full-scale jungle safaris in Karnataka’s iconic Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. The state government has taken this significant decision after accepting the report and recommendations of a technical committee comprising experts and senior officials. The Chief Minister’s Office has also issued an official press statement confirming the move. This decision is expected to strengthen eco-tourism while maintaining strict environmental safeguards.

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Priority On Scientific Evaluation And Carrying Capacity

The decision has been taken ensuring that the ecological balance of the Bandipur and Nagarahole forests remains undisturbed. The technical committee carried out a detailed scientific assessment and approved the move based on the “carrying capacity” of the forest regions. This means the impact on the ecosystem has been carefully evaluated. Authorities have also issued strict guidelines to ensure that jungle safaris are conducted in a controlled and disciplined manner.

Balancing Environmental Protection And Sustainable Tourism

Karnataka continues to remain a leading state in eco-tourism in the country.

Wildlife Protection: Even with the resumption of safaris, the highest priority will remain the safety of wildlife and their natural habitats.

Ecosystem Integrity: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the forest ecosystem and ensuring that tourism does not disturb the natural environment.

Better Tourist Experience: The move will allow nature lovers to experience wildlife more closely while also promoting awareness about biodiversity and conservation.

Boost To Local Livelihoods And Economy

The decision is expected to benefit not only tourists but also local communities dependent on forest-based livelihoods. The resumption of full-scale safaris will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for guides, drivers, and local workers.

It will also provide a significant boost to the regional economy, with increased activity in homestays, hotels, and local transport services. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen Karnataka’s eco-tourism ecosystem.

Sustainable Tourism Commitment

Karnataka has consistently followed a sustainable tourism model, balancing conservation with development. The government remains committed to protecting biodiversity, conserving wildlife, supporting local livelihoods, and enhancing tourist experiences.

This nature-friendly and people-centric decision marks an important milestone in Karnataka’s tourism sector, reinforcing the state’s goal of achieving harmony between environmental protection and economic growth.