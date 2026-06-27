A Bengaluru man's post went viral after a conversation with his Uber driver. The 32-year-old driver, a sole earner for his family, opened up about his immense financial pressures and suicidal thoughts, causing the passenger to reflect on his own life.

A Bengaluru guy claimed, "My stress and problems felt insignificant today," following a discussion with an Uber driver. He shared their exchange on X, saying that a typical taxi journey made him consider how much better his life is than most. His tweet sparked conversations on the difficulties of maintaining a family, increased living expenses, mental health issues, and the financial strain suffered by single people.

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Siddharth Simharaju said in his article that he spoke with the 32-year-old Uber driver, who provides his family's only source of income. He has been married for more than ten years, has three kids, and looks after his mother. He held a number of occupations throughout the years before deciding to work as an Uber driver.

“I spoke to my Uber driver. He is 32, has three kids, and has been married the love of his life 11 years ago. He is the sole earner for his family and also takes care of his mom. He has done almost every job out there and now drives an Uber," he wrote.

Simharahu stated that the driver gets roughly Rs 1,200 per day and makes the most of his meagre revenue. Despite his limited problems, he looks forward to one basic family tradition: eating biryani together. He stated, "He earns around Rs 1,200 a day, and his favourite thing is taking his family out to eat biryani once a month."

However, their conversation took a more emotional turn when the driver opened up about the immense pressure of being the only breadwinner in the family. “Then he casually mentions that he has thought about committing suicide multiple times, but couldn’t because of his family," he said.

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Internet Reacts

The post has sparked discussions online, with many highlighting the silent struggles of people who continue to work despite mental health struggles.

One user said, “When you zoom out, you see everyone’s struggling to survive, even the people who live in so-called developed economies."

“Stories like these make us value our privileges so much more!" pointed out another person.

A different individual shared, “Perspective is everything in life!"