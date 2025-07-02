A 52-year-old man, Konappa, was declared brain dead minutes after walking into Hoskote's Silicon City Hospital with chest pain. Doctors cite rising cardiac arrest cases and urge timely medical attention.

Hoskote: A 52-year-old man, who walked into a hospital complaining of chest pain, was declared brain dead within minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district.

Patient collapsed moments after arrival

The man, identified as Konappa, arrived at Silicon City Hospital in Hoskote on Tuesday morning with complaints of chest discomfort. Security camera footage shows him entering the hospital and collapsing moments later.

Doctors rushed to provide emergency care and attempted resuscitation. However, Konappa was declared brain dead before he could be shifted to a higher medical facility for further treatment.

Family shocked by sudden loss

The incident has left Konappa’s family devastated. They stated that he was in good health earlier in the morning and were shocked by how quickly the situation deteriorated.

Doctors warn of rising cardiac arrest cases

Medical experts say that sudden cardiac arrest cases are increasing, and incidents like these highlight the need for greater awareness and timely intervention.

Doctors urge the public to seek immediate medical attention if experiencing chest pain, breathlessness, or pain on the left side of the body, all of which could be signs of a cardiac emergency.