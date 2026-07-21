Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will move ahead after securing all statutory approvals. He criticised the previous BJP government for delays and assured the project would be implemented without harming the environment.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to implementing the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, stating that it will move forward once all statutory approvals are secured, regardless of opposition. Addressing the 57th Foundation Day celebrations of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) at the Jnanajyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the project would be executed without harming the environment. He also criticised the previous BJP government, alleging that it failed to initiate the project despite being in power at both the Centre and the state.

CM Criticises Previous BJP Government

Recalling the restoration of the Sharavathi Hydel Power Station following a fire accident, Shivakumar said three generating units were restored within just 28 days.

"When a fire accident occurred at the Sharavathi Hydel Power Station, we restored three units within just 28 days. After that, we expected the BJP government to take up the next phase, the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project. But the 'double-engine' government did not move the project forward. We are now taking steps to obtain all the necessary approvals. Once we receive them, we will implement the project without harming the environment, regardless of who opposes it," he said.

Energy Department Powers 1.61 Crore Households

Highlighting the contribution of the Energy Department, Shivakumar said it currently supplies electricity to 1.61 crore households across Karnataka.

"The government is spending ₹10,000 crore on the Gruha Jyothi scheme alone. In addition, nearly ₹20,000 crore is being spent to provide free electricity for agricultural pump sets. Despite pending government payments, the Energy Department continues to deliver welfare measures and essential services to the people," he said.

The Chief Minister also cited the Pavagada Solar Park as an example of successful project implementation despite initial opposition.

"When I served as the Energy Minister, there was considerable opposition to the Pavagada Solar Project. We did not acquire land from farmers. Instead, we leased it for 25 years and implemented the project. Today, farmers themselves have offered another 10,000 acres for its expansion, and we are examining the proposal," he added.

KJ George Addresses Environmental Concerns

Energy Minister KJ George said opposition to the Sharavathi project had emerged even before work had begun and assured that environmental safeguards would be followed.

"Some people are opposing the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project even before it has started. The project will utilise only 125 acres of land. For every tree that is cut, we will plant ten times as many saplings elsewhere. There are also golden-tailed monkeys in the forest area, and we will ensure their proper rehabilitation. We are coordinating with both the Central and State governments to secure all the required approvals," he said.

George added that the state's increasing electricity demand reflected Karnataka's growing economy.

"Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, eligible households receive up to 200 units of free electricity. The beneficiary list is being reviewed to ensure that only eligible families receive the benefits. The officers and staff of all Energy Department companies have worked tirelessly to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme," he said.

KPCL Employees Honoured

During the event, eight KPCL employees who completed 25 years of service were honoured. Children of employees who secured high marks in the SSLC examinations were also presented with the Pratibha Puraskar award.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta and KPCL Managing Director Rajendra Cholan were among those present at the event.