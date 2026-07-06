The Karnataka government is launching a door-to-door verification drive for its Gruha Jyothi free electricity scheme, starting July 7. Officials will visit households to confirm eligibility, update records, and prevent misuse of the subsidy, which provides up to 200 free electricity units.

The Karnataka government has launched a door-to-door verification drive under its flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme to ensure that only eligible households continue to receive free electricity benefits. The exercise, which begins on July 7, is aimed at improving transparency, updating beneficiary records and preventing misuse of the scheme.

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Teams comprising officials from electricity supply companies (ESCOMs), along with other authorised personnel, will visit households covered under the scheme to verify consumer details. During the exercise, officials are expected to confirm information such as the beneficiary's identity, electricity connection details and continued eligibility for the subsidy.

"Meter readers and Escom staff will visit consumers' homes to check records and collect beneficiary information. This process will be completed on-site using a mobile application and a declaration form,” the department said in a statement.

The verification follows concerns that some consumers who do not meet the scheme's eligibility criteria may have enrolled and are availing themselves of free power benefits. By conducting physical verification, the government hopes to weed out ineligible beneficiaries while ensuring that genuine households continue receiving the subsidy without disruption.

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Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recently stated that many commercial establishments were also taking advantage of the scheme and called for a reverification of the beneficiaries.

Consumers have been advised to cooperate with verification teams and keep relevant documents, including electricity bills and identity proof, readily available if requested. The government has also urged beneficiaries to provide accurate information during the verification process to avoid delays or discrepancies in their records.

Introduced as one of the Karnataka government's flagship welfare initiatives, the Gruha Jyothi scheme provides eligible domestic consumers with up to 200 units of free electricity every month, subject to prescribed conditions. Since its rollout, the programme has benefited millions of households across the state by reducing monthly electricity expenses.

Officials have clarified that the verification drive is intended to strengthen the implementation of the scheme rather than inconvenience beneficiaries. The exercise is expected to help maintain accurate records, improve service delivery and ensure that public funds are directed towards eligible consumers.

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