A sacred temple bull revered as a "walking Nandi" was allegedly stolen from Sri Basaveshwara Temple in Davanagere's Sangahalli village. CCTV captured masked men loading the bull into a Bolero, while police launched a search for the suspects and the animal.

Residents of Sangahalli village in Karnataka's Davanagere district have been left shocked and heartbroken after thieves allegedly stole a sacred temple bull that devotees revered as a "walking Nandi" and a living embodiment of the divine. The brazen theft took place at the Sri Basaveshwara Temple in Channagiri taluk, where masked men allegedly entered the temple premises under the cover of darkness, tied a rope around the bull's neck, and fled with it in a Bolero goods vehicle.

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The incident has triggered widespread outrage among villagers, who are demanding the animal's safe return and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Thieves Load Sacred Bull Into Bolero

The stolen bull, named Karibasava, belonged to the Sri Basaveshwara Temple in Sangahalli village. According to preliminary information, three masked men arrived at the temple late at night in a white Bolero goods vehicle.

CCTV footage reportedly shows two of the suspects entering the temple premises, tying a rope around Karibasava's neck and leading the bull towards the vehicle, which was covered with a tarpaulin. The accused then loaded the animal into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The incident has left devotees and villagers outraged, as the bull held immense religious and cultural significance for the community.

Villagers Revered Karibasava as a Walking Nandi

Karibasava was deeply revered by devotees in Sangahalli and neighbouring villages. Regarded as a "walking Nandi", the bull roamed freely around the temple premises and through the village streets. Villagers believed that a visit from Karibasava to their homes brought blessings, and many considered it a form of divine darshan.

Known for its gentle nature, the bull was friendly with people of all ages, including children, making it an integral part of the local community.

'God Will Not Spare the Thieves,' Say Villagers

Karibasava wore a large bell and a chain around its neck, making it easily recognisable. CCTV footage allegedly shows the masked suspects tying a rope around the bull before forcefully loading it into the Bolero goods vehicle.

After watching the footage, villagers expressed their anger and urged the police to recover the sacred animal at the earliest.

"God will definitely not do anything good for those who stole our walking deity. The police must find the bull, no matter who has taken it. They should catch the thieves and hand them over to us," a member of the temple committee said, expressing the sentiments of the devotees and residents.

Police Launch Search for Bull and Suspects

A complaint has been lodged at the Basavapattana Police Station regarding the theft. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the suspects, identify the Bolero goods vehicle used in the crime, and recover the stolen temple bull.