A shocking road rage incident on Bengaluru’s Old Airport Road shows an Car driver trying to run over a man and driving with him on the bonnet. Police have registered a case after the video went viral on social media.

In a shocking display of road rage, a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car in broad daylight on Bengaluru’s Old Airport Road on 11 February 2026 at around 12:45 pm. The disturbing incident, captured on camera, shows a Maruti Suzuki XL6 recklessly speeding while a man clings desperately to the bonnet, shouting and pleading with the driver to stop. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver accelerated without any concern for human life, endangering not only the man on the vehicle but also other commuters on the busy stretch.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media and raised serious concerns about road safety and the growing menace of aggressive driving in Bengaluru.

Reckless Driving and Public Endangerment

The video, shared on X by Anil M Kumar, clearly depicts the driver’s blatant disregard for traffic laws and human life. Dragging a person on the bonnet of a moving vehicle is not just reckless; it is criminal. Such behaviour on city roads could easily have resulted in a fatality. Experts and authorities stress that roads are meant for safe travel, not for settling personal disputes in a life-threatening manner.

Previous Offences and Violations

Upon investigation, authorities revealed that the driver is reportedly a repeat offender in cases related to rash driving. Further checks also showed that the vehicle’s insurance had expired, which constitutes a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Operating a vehicle without valid insurance, combined with repeated reckless driving, reflects gross negligence and a clear lack of accountability.

Police Action and Legal Proceedings

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru City, a case has been registered against the driver, and further investigation is underway.

The DCP emphasised: “Strict legal action will be taken against aggressive driving. Any act of road rage will lead to an FIR and stringent legal action. Drive responsibly and behave humanely. Zero tolerance against crime.”

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law, including possible cancellation of licences and heavy penalties for repeat offenders.

Social Media Reaction

The shocking incident has provoked strong reactions on social media.

One user commented: “Bengaluru traffic is gradually getting out of hand for two reasons: ignorance and hooliganism. There should be stricter laws now.”

Citizens have called for stronger enforcement of traffic rules, greater accountability for reckless drivers, and tougher measures to curb road rage incidents in the city.

Road Safety Reminder

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by aggressive driving and road rage in urban areas. Strict enforcement, stringent penalties, and sustained public awareness campaigns are essential to prevent such life-threatening incidents and protect innocent commuters.