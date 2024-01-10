Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    Somesh, a resident of Madapur in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu, has dedicated three decades of his life to worshiping the soil brought from Ayodhya. He hopes to witness the construction of the Ram Mandir, in a tale reminiscent of Shabari's unwavering devotion for Lord Rama in the ancient epic Ramayana.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Somesh actively participated in the prolonged struggle for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a movement that spanned from 1960 to 2019 and witnessed various dimensions of unrest across the nation. Somesh recalls his involvement in the cause, specifically a crucial moment in 1990 when a stone struck Ashok Singhal, the then general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, during the Ayodhya Karseva. In a display of selfless devotion, Somesh recounts how he assisted Singhal by staunchly applying a cloth to his bleeding head.
    The devotion took a tangible form as Somesh brought soil from Ayodhya, where Singhal had the darshan of Lord Rama and later rested in peace. Every day for the past 30 years, Somesh has been offering prayers to this sacred soil, fostering the hope of witnessing the realisation of the Ram Mandir dream.

    Reflecting on the turbulent times of the struggle, Somesh recalls the day his photograph, wounded during the riots, appeared in a newspaper. Misinformed about his well-being, his mother, upon seeing the image, believed he had succumbed to the strife. For three agonising months, his family mourned his assumed demise, only to be joyously surprised by his return.

    Despite the challenges, Somesh draws strength from the unwavering support of his parents, particularly his father, who have encouraged him to participate in the fight for the Ram Mandir since childhood. Though Somesh's parents are no longer present, he expresses immense satisfaction that his long-cherished wish is on the verge of fulfilment with the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    Recalling the hardships endured during the struggle, Somesh proudly recounts walking to Ayodhya on foot from the border of Madhya Pradesh. Two nights and two days without food marked the challenging journey. Today, as the dream of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya becomes a reality, Somesh joyfully continues to worship the sacred theertha brought from Sivakashi at his home.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
