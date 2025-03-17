Beyond His Brief: Basavaraj's Questionable Protocol Assistance to Ranya Rao | Opinion

Read Full Article

The arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BIAL) on March 3, 2025, for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold, has placed police constable Basavaraj under scrutiny. Assigned as the protocol in-charge, his role was limited in scope, yet he appears to have gone beyond his mandate by extending protocol assistance to Ranya Rao, despite red flags surrounding her frequent travels to Dubai.

This incident raises serious concerns about law enforcement accountability and procedural oversight.

As a constable at KIAL Police Station tasked with protocol duties, Basavaraj’s primary role was administrative, rather than a permanent law enforcement assignment. However, his decision to facilitate protocol services for Ranya Rao, either at her request or under indirect instructions, suggests a lack of due diligence. While protocol assistance is routinely provided to designated individuals, Basavaraj’s compliance, despite the suspicious frequency of Rao’s travel, raises concerns. His failure to report any irregularities has drawn serious allegations of negligence or even intentional misconduct.

A web of influence: The DGP connection and protocol misuse

Adding complexity to the case is the involvement of Ranya Rao’s stepfather, DGP Ramachandra Rao, a high-ranking police official. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating whether Basavaraj acted under indirect influence or pressure from the DGP. While there is no direct evidence yet linking Ramachandra Rao to protocol misuse, his position of authority raises concerns about whether Basavaraj’s actions were independently made or influenced.

To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the Karnataka government has placed the DGP on compulsory leave, preventing any potential interference. This connection has fueled public scrutiny, with questions emerging about whether high-ranking officials played a role in facilitating Ranya Rao’s activities.

Investigative Oversight: IAS Officer Gaurav Gupta Steps In

Recognizing the seriousness of the case, the Karnataka government appointed IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, to lead an independent investigation. His task includes identifying individuals who may have assisted Ranya Rao during her 27 visits to Dubai in 2025 alone.

Initially, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe was also considered, but the government withdrew this directive, citing redundancy due to Gupta’s inquiry. This move has sparked debate, with some questioning whether limiting the investigation to an administrative probe might narrow its scope and hinder efforts to uncover deeper systemic failures.

Exploiting Protocol Loopholes: How Ranya Rao Used the Green Channel

The DRI’s findings indicate that Ranya Rao repeatedly used the Green Channel at Bengaluru Airport, typically reserved for dignitaries and high-ranking officials. This access allowed her to bypass routine security checks, facilitating the smuggling operation. Protocol assistance, allegedly provided by Basavaraj, played a critical role in enabling her movement without suspicion.

For a constable in a temporary protocol role, Basavaraj’s involvement in a case of this magnitude is highly irregular. The absence of scrutiny over his actions, despite Ranya Rao’s frequent and questionable trips, suggests serious procedural lapses within the police and airport security framework.

The Systemic Problem: Lack of Personnel Rotation and Administrative Oversight

A major flaw exposed by this case is the lack of periodic rotation for personnel in sensitive roles such as protocol duties. Security experts recommend regular transfers (every 3–6 months) to prevent complacency, corruption, and power misuse. However, in this instance, Basavaraj’s extended tenure in the protocol role raises serious administrative concerns.

The failure to rotate personnel in high-risk assignments has allowed unchecked authority to remain with a single individual, creating opportunities for irregularities. This lapse raises broader concerns about whether the police department’s bureaucrats fully comprehend the risks of such oversights or are simply turning a blind eye.

Was Basavaraj a Pawn or a Willing Participant? The Investigation Expands

Authorities are now working to determine whether Basavaraj’s actions were simply lapses in judgment or part of a deliberate scheme. Given the unusual nature of his protocol assistance and the lack of a compelling justification, investigators are examining whether he acted under external pressure or for personal gain.

At this stage, his possible links to a larger smuggling network cannot be ruled out. If proven, it would expose deeper systemic corruption within airport security and law enforcement agencies.

The Bigger Picture: Fixing Protocol Loopholes in Law Enforcement

The scrutiny on Basavaraj highlights larger systemic issues that need urgent policy reforms. His actions underscore the necessity for:

- Clearer guidelines on who qualifies for protocol assistance

- Enhanced oversight and training for personnel handling protocol duties

- Stricter monitoring and documentation of protocol requests and approvals

- Regular personnel rotations to prevent security breaches

By addressing these systemic weaknesses, authorities can prevent future misuse of protocol privileges and ensure the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

Conclusion: Bengaluru Airport’s Protocol Breach—A Wake-Up Call

Basavaraj’s decision to assist Ranya Rao in her gold smuggling operation has placed him at the center of a major controversy. His lack of caution and possible misconduct reflect severe lapses in law enforcement protocols.

The potential influence of DGP Ramachandra Rao, whether direct or indirect, further complicates the investigation. With IAS officer Gaurav Gupta leading the inquiry, the identification of those who facilitated Ranya Rao’s frequent Dubai trips remains a crucial objective.

Moreover, the failure to enforce periodic rotations in protocol-sensitive roles has revealed glaring gaps in administrative oversight. If unaddressed, these loopholes will continue to be exploited by individuals seeking to misuse law enforcement privileges.

This case serves as a critical reminder that procedural safeguards, accountability, and strong oversight are essential to prevent protocol manipulation and ensure the integrity of law enforcement.

(The author, Girish Linganna, is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. He can be reached at: girishlinganna@gmail.com ).

