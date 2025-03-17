Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka government's 4% reservation for minority contractors, calls it unconstitutional

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Karnataka’s 4% reservation for minority contractors, calling it unconstitutional. He also questioned the proposed Rs 1,000 crore Muslim Colony Development Fund. The state government clarified that the quota includes all minority communities.

Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka government's 4% reservation for minority contractors, calls it unconstitutional ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

After the Karnataka cabinet approved 4 per cent reservation for minority contractors in tenders, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that reservation only on the basis of religion is unconstitutional and blatantly illegal.

Speaking to ANI, Surya also claimed that CM Siddaramaiah has also proposed a Rs 1000 crore CM Muslim Colony Development Fund.

"Reservation only based on religion is unconstitutional, blatantly illegal, and has the potential of threatening the country's national unity and security. The framers of the Constitution, including Babasaheb Ambedkar, had opposed this idea tooth and nail. He had called this idea a fatal dose against National integrity and that this idea will lead to the balkanisation of India," he said.

Also read: Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

"The CM has also proposed a Rs 1000 crore CM Muslim Colony Development Fund. What the hell is this? You say you don't have money to even fill up potholes in the city of Bengaluru, but you can pay such a huge amount for Muslim Colony Development," the BJP MP said.

The Karnataka state cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Minority contractors, official sources said.

The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha. Official sources added that the amendment will be made after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to "all minority communities and backward classes."

Also read: Rajnath Singh urges US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard to act against Khalistani group SFJ

Earlier today, state Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that all five to six minority communities will come under this reservation.
"BJP always does nonsense things... There is a reservation for SC/ST. Now, we have given reservations to minorities. There are 5 to 6 minority communities...

All will come under this reservation, not just one community," Ramalinga Reddy said addressing the media.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao's father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned in gold smuggling case ddr

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao's father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned in gold smuggling case

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH) shk

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

Beyond His Brief: Basavaraj's Questionable Protocol Assistance to Ranya Rao Opinion shk

Beyond His Brief: Basavaraj's Questionable Protocol Assistance to Ranya Rao | Opinion

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time anr

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time

Recent Stories

"Symbol of terror": VHP, Bajrang Dal intensifies demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra dmn

"Symbol of terror": VHP, Bajrang Dal intensifies demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra

Football recap: Trophy droughts end, title races heat up across Europe dmn

Football recap: Trophy droughts end, title races heat up across Europe

PM Modi joins Truth Social after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast. SEE his posts ddr

'Thank you my friend': PM Modi joins Truth Social after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast. SEE his posts

What is micro retirement? How can you afford it? Steps to analyze MEG

What is micro retirement? How can you afford it? Steps to analyze

India can become a naval MRO hub: The country's oldest shipyard shows the way ddr

India can become a naval MRO hub: The country's oldest shipyard shows the way

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon