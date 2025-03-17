Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: There has been a worrying increase in cases across Karnataka where elderly parents are being abandoned by their children under the pretense of seeking medical treatment. Children are reportedly bringing their aging parents to hospitals and then disappearing, leaving them helpless.

In response, the state government has issued strict instructions to officials to initiate legal action against those engaging in such inhumane behavior. Specifically, the government has directed that any property or assets transferred by such elderly parents to their children—whether through wills or gift deeds—should be annulled.

Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, medical institutions are now required to file complaints with the respective Assistant Commissioners of the Revenue Department in such cases. The aim is to cancel any property transfers or wills made in favor of the negligent children.

Following reports from the Department of Medical Education highlighting a rise in such incidents in government hospitals, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, has held meetings over the past week at Vikasa Soudha. These meetings involved directors and members of various state medical science and research institutions to gather detailed information and formulate action plans.

In an official statement, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, revealed that over 150 cases have been reported at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) alone, where elderly parents were abandoned by their children. Additionally, more than 100 similar cases have been documented across other government medical institutions throughout the state.

In light of these alarming incidents, the government has decided to take stringent measures against such children who, in their parents’ old age, have left them destitute. Department heads have been instructed to file formal complaints with the Assistant Commissioners of the respective revenue sub-divisions. The objective is to cancel property transfers, wills, or any legal documents through which the children had previously acquired assets from their parents.

Why are parents being abandoned?

Officials have compiled reports explaining the reasons children are leaving their parents in hospitals, which have been presented to the minister. According to these reports, many children abandon their elderly parents after transferring property and assets into their names. Some cite their inability to care for aging parents due to health issues or financial constraints. Others believe that leaving them in government hospitals is a better option because food, shelter, and medical care are provided free of charge.

Officials further informed the minister that around 70 of these abandoned senior citizens have been accommodated in old-age homes and retirement centers in Belagavi and surrounding areas. However, many elderly individuals remain in hospitals with nowhere else to go.

