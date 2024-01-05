India News
The country is eagerly waiting for the Ram Temple inauguration scheduled on January 22. So if you wish to go to Ayodhya, here is how you can go by train.
Direct trains run from Lucknow, Delhi, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur offering a comfortable and budget-friendly way to reach the holy city.
Vande Bharat Express (Anand Vihar Terminal - Ayodhya Cantt), Kaifiyat Express, and Farraka Express (connects Delhi Junction (DLI) with Ayodhya Junction (AY).
This shorter trip takes three to four hours. This line is frequently serviced by trains, which makes day trips convenient.
People can travel by Jammu Tawi Express, Ganga Sutlej Express, Doon Express and Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express.
Direct trains connect Ayodhya with other major cities like Allahabad, Kanpur, Patna, and Gorakhpur.
You can find specific train timings and availability on railway booking websites like IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation).