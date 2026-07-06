A viral social media post has sparked widespread debate after claiming a kindergarten teacher in Bengaluru was offered a monthly salary of just Rs 6,000. The post questioned the feasibility of living on such a low wage in a major city, especially with rising school fees.

A social media post highlighting the salary offered to a kindergarten teacher in Bengaluru has triggered widespread debate about teacher pay, rising living costs and the financial realities of working in India's tech capital.

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The discussion began after X user Mohamed Nowsath claimed that his sister-in-law had secured a job as a playschool or kindergarten teacher but was offered a monthly salary of just Rs 6,000. Sharing his disbelief, he wrote, "My sister-in-law just got a job as a playschool or kindergarten teacher, and she will be paid a whopping Rs 6,000 per month in Bengaluru. While school fees are skyrocketing, teacher salaries are plummeting. How on earth can anyone live on under Rs 6,000 a month in a metro city?"

Check the viral post here:

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The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from social media users. One person commented, "Snabbit pays its employees Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. Probably your sister-in-law is getting paid less than the ayah and helper working in that kindergarten. She should simply not join at that salary." Another user sarcastically remarked, "According to the government... She just needs to adjust and never complain, or else she will lose the job."

Others pointed to broader issues in the education sector. One user wrote, "It is the classic demand and supply mismatch. Nurses also earn barely Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month in India, while they thrive in European countries and the Gulf." Another added, "Kindergarten teachers have a massive responsibility for children. They deserve better pay." A different commenter observed, "My house help, who works half a day, earns more than that."

While the authenticity of the salary offer has not been independently verified, the viral post has reignited conversations about low wages in private schools, the rising cost of living in Bengaluru and whether educators are being fairly compensated despite increasing school fees.

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