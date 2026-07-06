Viral video has sparked a social media debate after showing crowd looting mangoes from an overturned truck. Instead of assisting the driver following the accident, people were filmed collecting the spilled fruit. The incident drew widespread criticism for the public's lack of empathy & raised questions about civic responsibility during emergencies.

A viral video showing a crowd allegedly looting mangoes from an overturned truck has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with many users expressing disappointment over the lack of empathy shown towards the driver and the loss of his cargo.

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The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows a truck carrying mangoes overturned on the roadside after reportedly meeting with an accident. Instead of helping the driver or securing the spilled produce, dozens of people can be seen rushing towards the vehicle and collecting mangoes scattered across the road.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gharkekalesh, quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing thousands of views and prompting strong reactions from internet users. Many criticised the crowd's actions, arguing that people chose personal gain over offering assistance to someone who may have been in distress following the accident.

Check the viral video here:

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Several users pointed out that the cargo represented the driver's or transporter's livelihood, making the incident even more disheartening. Others questioned why bystanders did not first check on the driver's condition before taking away the fallen fruit.

The video has reignited discussions about public behaviour during road accidents and the importance of extending help to victims before thinking about material possessions. Many users stressed that compassion and responsibility should take precedence in such situations.

One social media user summed up the prevailing sentiment by writing, "Humanity is dead." Another commented, "Instead of helping the driver, people started collecting mangoes. This is heartbreaking." Several others urged authorities to spread awareness about responsible behaviour during emergencies and accidents.

While the exact location and circumstances surrounding the accident have not been independently verified, the clip continues to circulate widely, with users calling it a stark reminder of how quickly public attention can shift from helping those in need to taking advantage of an unfortunate situation.

So far, there is no official statement regarding the driver's condition, and there have been no reports of injuries to any passersby.

The incident has sparked conversations beyond the viral video itself, encouraging many to reflect on empathy, civic responsibility and how society responds during moments of crisis.