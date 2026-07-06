In Bengaluru, a group of motorcyclists allegedly obstructed an ambulance carrying a patient while performing dangerous stunts in the early hours of Saturday. The incident, which took place between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur, was captured in a viral video, leading to significant public outrage.

In the early hours of Saturday, a group of motorcyclists in Bengaluru allegedly obstructed an ambulance's path and engaged in risky stunts on a busy road, causing a great deal of public indignation.

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The motorcyclists were causing trouble from the Goraguntepalya to Yeshwanthpur region at approximately 2:30 in the morning. The ambulance was going with its siren on, transporting a patient who need immediate medical assistance. Despite this, it is said that five or six motorcyclists blocked the road, making it impossible for the ambulance to pass as they carried on with their careless antics.

The motorcyclists are seen riding ahead of the ambulance in a video of the event that has gone viral on social media, and none of the pillion riders are wearing helmets. The patient is seen laying inside the car in the footage as well.

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The public has reacted harshly to the event, with many social media users calling for severe punishment for individuals who put lives in risk and hindered rescue personnel.