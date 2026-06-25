A two-wheeler driver in Bengaluru recently cleared 100 traffic challans, totalling Rs 55,000, by paying a reduced amount under the Karnataka government's 50% discount scheme. The incident, highlighted by the Rajajinagara Traffic Police, went viral and initiated a public debate on the implications of such discount incentives for repeat offenders.

A Bengaluru two-wheeler driver has recently become a focal point of discussion on social media after clearing 100 traffic challans totalling Rs 55,000 in a single attempt. The motorist was able to do so through the special 50% discount scheme offered by the Karnataka government. The Rajajinagara Traffic Police officials posted a photo of the rider and a lengthy, consecutive list of his traffic infractions on social media, drawing attention to the issue.

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Police records show that the majority of the 100 violations were related to the driver's failure to wear a helmet. Thousands of people across responded to this widely shared image of someone who had committed several crimes.

The Karnataka government's special amnesty campaign, which offered a 50% reduction on the outstanding e-challans, made this massive settlement feasible. The deal is currently available from June 21 until July 10.

The massive three-figure violation count in this case has highlighted the size of the unpaid e-challan numbers in the IT hub, even though thousands of automobile owners in the state have previously used the discount system to settle pending penalties.

A Look At Viral Post

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Internet Reacts

This issue has spurred an internet debate regarding the long-term repercussions of such discount incentives. While some considered the bill settlement an efficient approach to collect funds, most netizens decried the idea, claiming it affects road safety and benefits repeat offenders.

"'Rs. 55,000 traffic fine reduced to Rs. 27,500 by giving 50% off? Why do we even need to pay a fine like this?" wrote another citizen. “Doesn't this encourage people to go ahead and flout traffic rules and wait for the next season where they give us discounts? And what lesson will be imparted to our future generations?”

As per the traffic police authorities, the motorist made a formal commitment to the cops in the station that he will follow all traffic norms in the future. Following the viral traction of the post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police reissued an appeal to the public, urging two-wheeler riders to always wear helmets and comply with daily transit rules to ensure safe commuting across the city.