A 22-year-old corporate professional's Instagram post detailing her Rs 43,000 monthly living expenses in Bengaluru has gone viral. The post, which breaks down costs for rent, transport, and dining, has sparked an online debate about the city's high cost of living, with many users questioning her low expenditure.

A 22-year-old corporate professional's social media post detailing her Rs 43,000 monthly living expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a viral online debate about the city's cost of living. Sanika Kulkarni's Instagram post, titled "What I pay to live in Bengaluru," listed her exorbitant monthly costs, including the fact that she spent no money on her electricity bill.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the post, Kulkarni highlighted that she was living in a shared 2BHK accommodation in a good location in the city, paying Rs 19,000, which meant the total cost of the flat was Rs 38,000. "Electricity: Rs 0. Government scheme is doing its job. Not complaining," Kulkarni captioned the post.

Kulkarni and her sister spent roughly Rs 7,000 monthly on a maid and the groceries. She went on to say that she tried to cut costs by cooking on the days the maid wasn't at their flat. "Transport: Rs 7,000. Auto every single day. Due to the increase in fuel prices, I now pay for travel more than I used to before," said Kulkarni.

Kulkarni continued by saying that she was not sorry for spending over Rs 5,000 on the activity each month and that she indulged in dining out because there were too many excellent cafés in the city. The monthly allowance for vacation and shopping was around Rs 5,000, which was a little excessive when she returned home.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users questioned how she managed to keep her expenditures low when others were spending a fortune on pleasures and needs as the post gained popularity.

"Eating out only Rs 5,000? If I go eat out once, the bill easily comes around Rs 10,000," said one user, while another added: "2BHK for Rs 19,000? Which area??"

A third commented: "Groceries and maid cost just 7K? Travel home costs 5K along with shopping? Which Bangalore are we talking about here? How lucky can someone be to live so close to their hometown? You have got the cheat code to living in Bangalore. Except for maybe the rent."