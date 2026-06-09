A 22-year-old Noida-based software engineer named Priyanshu has gone viral after sharing his monthly expense breakdown on Instagram. He details how he lives on ₹36,000 per month, covering rent, food, and other costs, while still managing to save ₹20,000.

A Noida-based software engineer has broken down his expenses in an Instagram video to explain how he survives on ₹36,000 per month. Priyanshu is a 22-year-old Noida software developer who lives by himself. He disclosed that he saves ₹20,000 per month in addition to breaking down his top monthly costs in his Instagram video.

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Rent accounts for the majority of his costs, as it does for the majority of young professionals who live away from their family. The technician from Noida disclosed that he lives in a three-bedroom apartment with other roommates. He pays ₹15,000 a month in rent. "The electricity bill comes to about ₹500 to 1,000, depending on how much AC I use," he stated.

Because his job offers free breakfast, lunch, and snacks, Priyanshu is able to save a significant amount of money on groceries. The software engineer said that he typically places orders at the workplace, even though dinner is free there as well. He spends about ₹8,000 a month on shopping and meal orders. He then purchases oats, protein powder, and other health supplements for ₹5,000. He just pays ₹500 a month to use the gym in his community.

“Just because I eat healthy doesn’t mean I don’t go out with friends. I spend around ₹5,000 on that,” he added.

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According to Priyanshu, he spends about ₹2,000 a month on gas for his motorbike, but he spends nearly nothing on entertainment because he only has one membership, YouTube Premium, which costs 90.

Social Media Reacts

Thousands of people have seen the video, and many others have commented to discuss their personal costs. One commenter said, "As a 22-year-old living with family, it makes me wonder how I'm spending more than you."

“What kind of YouTube premium are you getting when mine is 149 a month,” another wondered.

“Electricity bill 1000 no way. I live alone in a hostel and my electricity bill comes around 4k,” a third person added.