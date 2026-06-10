A group of tourists in Mysuru had a narrow escape after their car became submerged in the Kabini backwaters while they were attempting to take photos. The occupants managed to exit the vehicle safely before it sank completely. A video of the incident, which highlights the dangers of ignoring safety warnings at tourist spots, has since gone viral.

A group of tourists in Karnataka's Mysuru district had a close call after their car became submerged in the backwaters of the Kabini reservoir while they were reportedly attempting to take photographs near the waterbody. The incident took place in Mysuru's HD Kote area, which is well-known for its picturesque scenery and closeness to the Kabini backwaters. The visitors reportedly drove their car into a part of the backwaters to take pictures, disregarding safety warnings.

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What started out as a light-hearted picture opportunity quickly devolved into a risky scenario. The car allegedly lost balance and began to slide more into the sea while the party was snapping photos. The occupants recognised they were in danger when water slowly seeped into the car and hurriedly got out.

Luckily, everyone inside was able to get out safely before things became worse. The event did not result in any reported injuries.

Since then, a video of the incident has appeared on social media and is being extensively circulated online. In the video, spectators can be seen gathered around the car, which is half buried in the backwaters. The automobile can be seen gradually sinking further into the water while witnesses capture the event on their phones.

The car gradually vanishing beneath the surface is captured in the striking images. As others watch helplessly from the coast, the automobile quickly submerges fully and ultimately disappears from view.

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Concerns about visitors ignoring safety warnings at water bodies and adventure locations have been rekindled by the tragedy. Authorities and locals have regularly cautioned tourists not to drive into backwaters, riverbanks, or reservoir regions, especially at times when water levels can be erratic.

In a different incident, a tempo traveller crashed into a stalled lorry on National Highway 48 near Kunimellalli in Karnataka's Haveri district, resulting in at least five major injuries and twelve moderate injuries. The automobile was transporting seventeen members of the same family, including kids, who were driving from Bengaluru's Whitefield neighbourhood to Savadatti to worship at the temple of Goddess Yallamma. Several individuals were hurt in the crash that happened while they were travelling to the shrine.