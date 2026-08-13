A Bengaluru Swiggy delivery partner who once earned ₹10,000 a month as a restaurant employee started making deliveries on a bicycle after moving from West Bengal. He bought his first bike in two months and now dreams of building a home.

Bengaluru is often called a city of dreams, and the story of Sanjay Mandal, who moved to the city from West Bengal, is a testament to how perseverance and hard work can help people overcome financial challenges. Arriving in Bengaluru with limited means and hopes of securing a stable future for his family, Sanjay has steadily built a better life through years of determination and hard work.

Sanjay moved to Bengaluru in 2014 with the aim of creating a secure future for his family. He initially worked as a restaurant captain, earning just ₹10,000 a month. However, his income was not enough to meet his family's needs while also helping him work towards his long-term goals.

From Bicycle Deliveries To His First Bike

While looking for an opportunity to improve his financial situation, Sanjay came across an advertisement for Swiggy delivery partners.

"The ad said, 'Join Swiggy as a delivery partner,' and it caught my eye. I felt this was the best chance I had to change my life," Sanjay recalls.

He decided to begin working as a Swiggy delivery partner. However, there was one major challenge: he did not own a bike.

Instead of giving up, Sanjay started delivering food across Bengaluru on a bicycle. He would cycle from early morning until late at night, covering long distances to complete his deliveries.

By regularly saving a portion of his earnings, he managed to buy his first bike within just two months.

"Buying my first bike with my own hard-earned money was the proudest moment of my life," Sanjay said.

A Father's Dream Comes True

For the past decade, Sanjay has continued working as a delivery partner through changing weather conditions and challenging circumstances. His consistent efforts have helped improve his family's quality of life and allowed him to fulfil one of his biggest dreams as a parent.

"As a father, my biggest dream was to give my son a good education. I'm so proud that my hard work has made it possible to send him to a good private school," he said.

For Sanjay, being able to provide his son with a better education is one of the most meaningful rewards of his years of hard work.

Next Goal: Building A Home

After helping secure a good education for his son, Sanjay has now set himself another important goal: owning a home for his family.

"My next goal is to build a house for my family. I'm confident that if I keep working hard, I will reach that goal too," he said.

Sanjay's journey from earning ₹10,000 a month as a restaurant employee to building a more secure life through delivery work reflects his determination to keep moving forward despite financial challenges. His story serves as an inspiration to many hardworking people striving to create a better future for themselves and their families.