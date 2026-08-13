Bengaluru's Dr B.R. Ambedkar-Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will remain closed during the specified hours on August 15 for Independence Day 2026 celebrations. Metro trains will skip the station, while Cubbon Park and Central College are suggested as alternatives.

As the country prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, Bengaluru is set to host a major 'Freedom Habba' programme at Vidhana Soudha on August 15. In view of the expected crowds, public safety requirements and security arrangements, Namma Metro's Dr BR Ambedkar-Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will remain temporarily closed to the public during the specified period. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced special arrangements and advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance.

The decision was taken based on instructions from the Bengaluru City Corporation Commissioner and in accordance with security protocols. To minimise inconvenience to passengers, BMRCL has also announced alternative travel options and additional train services.

Key Timings And Restrictions For Commuters

10:00 am to 9:30 pm: During this period, entry and exit at the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station will remain completely closed. Metro trains will pass through the station without stopping.

Entry From 9:30 pm: The station will reopen for entry from 9:30 pm onwards to help commuters travel home after the Independence Day programme.

Exit Until 10:00 pm: Passengers will be allowed to exit from the station only until 10:00 pm.

Additional Metro Services: BMRCL has confirmed that extra trains will be operated as required to manage the passenger rush after the Independence Day programme.

Alternative Metro Stations

While the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station remains closed, commuters can use the following nearby stations:

Cubbon Park Metro Station

Sir M. Visvesvaraya - Central College Metro Station

BMRCL has advised passengers to take note of the temporary changes, plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with metro staff to ensure a smooth and safe commute during the Independence Day celebrations.