Air India pilot Tanish Arora fulfilled a lifelong dream by flying his mother as a passenger for the first time, a moment he documented in a viral Instagram video. The video captures the emotional journey, from getting ready for duty to his mother's simple advice to "fly well and safely."

An Air India pilot fulfilled a lifelong dream by flying his mother as a passenger for the first time since beginning his aviation career. Tanish Arora, a Delhi-based pilot with Air India, posted the poignant photo of his mother's maiden trip on his own Instagram account.

The video began with Arora getting dressed in his pilot uniform before heading out for duty. Sharing why the flight was special, he said, "Today's flight is really special to me. Today is the first time since I started my flying career that I get to fly my mother in a flight that I'm operating."

The mother and boy were then seen in the video travelling to the airport together in a taxi. When Arora enquired about his mother's feelings during the journey, she only said that she was thrilled.

The video showed their time together before boarding when they arrived at the airport. After passing through the terminal, the two headed for the boarding gate, where Arora finally had to go in order to be ready for the trip before his mother boarded.

He asked his mother if she had anything to say to him before he took off before making his way to the plane. Her reply was straightforward: "Fly well and safely."

Thinking back on the moment's importance, Arora remarked that his mother had shown him how to walk and held his hand when he was a youngster. Years later, he had the opportunity to take her to the sky himself. He shared the video and said that she was his "favourite passenger forever" since she had taught him how to walk for the first time.

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Viewers responded to the poignant scene, with many praising the pilot's relationship with his mother. Some users described it as a dream come true, while others claimed that having family members on board was one of the most unique experiences for anybody working in aviation.

Some parents also shared their own hopes of experiencing a similar moment someday, with one user saying they wished their daughter would one day fly them as a passenger.