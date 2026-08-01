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Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah Spotted Shopping at Bengaluru's Mantri Square Mall
Former CM Siddaramaiah was spotted shopping at Mantri Square Mall, where he purchased clothing for his morning walks. His visit attracted shoppers, many of whom gathered to take selfies with the veteran leader, with the videos going viral.
Former Chief Minister Spotted Shopping At Bengaluru Mall
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was recently spotted shopping at Mantri Square Mall on Sampige Road in Bengaluru.
A video of his visit has gone viral on social media, showing him walking through the mall and shopping like any other customer.
The clip has drawn widespread attention online, with many users reacting to the rare glimpse of the veteran leader in a relaxed setting.
Former Chief Minister's Visit Draws Public Attention
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru on Friday, accompanied by his close associates and security personnel.
After undergoing the routine security screening at the entrance, he entered the mall like any other shopper.
His visit surprised many visitors, with several recognising the veteran leader as he walked through the premises.
Weekend Visit Draws Attention at Mantri Square Mall
Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru was bustling with shoppers over the weekend when former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the mall.
As he walked through the premises, many people gathered to take selfies with him.
Siddaramaiah greeted them warmly and posed for photographs with visitors, smiling as he interacted with members of the public.
What Did Siddaramaiah Buy at Mantri Square Mall?
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Mantri Square Mall on Sampige Road in Bengaluru on Friday along with a few close associates. During his visit, he purchased clothing for his morning walks, drawing the attention of shoppers at the mall.
Many visitors, including young women, gathered to take selfies with the veteran leader. Siddaramaiah smiled and readily posed for photographs with them.
Siddaramaiah is known for giving high priority to his health and regularly goes for morning walks. His visit to the mall and interaction with shoppers quickly attracted attention on social media.
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