A Bengaluru software professional's Reddit post about his financial struggles after buying a Rs 1.5 crore apartment on a Rs 25 lakh salary has gone viral. He described the purchase as his "biggest financial mistake," citing overwhelming loan payments.

A Bengaluru-based software professional has triggered widespread discussion online after revealing how purchasing a Rs 1.5 crore apartment despite earning an annual salary of Rs 25 lakh left him struggling with severe financial pressure. His candid account, shared on Reddit, has resonated with many young professionals navigating soaring property prices and long-term home loan commitments.

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In the now-viral post, the techie explained that he purchased the apartment believing it was the right financial decision. However, the reality of servicing a large home loan, combined with regular household expenses and limited savings, soon made the purchase feel overwhelming.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, "I earn Rs 25 lakh per year, but buying a Rs 1.5 crore flat has become my biggest financial mistake."

Check the viral post here:

He explained that a substantial portion of his monthly income now goes towards EMIs, leaving little room for savings, investments or lifestyle expenses. The pressure has also made him anxious about potential job loss or unexpected financial emergencies.

The Reddit post quickly gained traction, with users offering a wide range of opinions. Many argued that purchasing a home far beyond one's comfortable budget can create long-term financial stress, especially in an uncertain job market. Others pointed out that home ownership should not come at the cost of financial flexibility.

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Several commenters advised prospective buyers to ensure they have an adequate emergency fund before taking on large home loans. Others suggested renting could be a more practical option in expensive cities such as Bengaluru until one's income or savings improve.

Some users also defended the decision, arguing that real estate remains a long-term asset and property values may appreciate over time. According to them, short-term financial strain could eventually be offset by capital appreciation and rising incomes.

The discussion has reignited conversations around affordability in India's major technology hubs, where rapidly increasing residential property prices have made home ownership increasingly difficult for salaried professionals. Many users noted that rising EMIs, maintenance costs and inflation are forcing buyers to rethink traditional financial milestones.

Financial experts often recommend that home loan EMIs remain within a manageable share of monthly income while maintaining sufficient savings for emergencies and long-term investments. The viral post has become a reminder that buying a dream home should be balanced with financial security and realistic budgeting.

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