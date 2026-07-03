A viral social media post by an Indian professional returning from Germany after 10 years has sparked debate. He values India's convenience, including affordable domestic help and delivery services, over Germany's superior infrastructure and work-life balance.

A social media post by an Indian professional who returned to India after spending 10 years in Germany has sparked widespread debate online. His candid comparison of everyday life in the two countries resonated with many, particularly those weighing the benefits and challenges of living abroad.

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Sharing his experience on social media, the man explained that while Germany offers excellent infrastructure, public services and work-life balance, he ultimately found India's convenience and lifestyle better suited to his long-term needs. His observations quickly gained traction, with users offering mixed reactions.

In his post, he wrote, "After 10 years in Germany, I moved back to India. Here are a few things I don't miss: cooking every day, cleaning, doing laundry, waiting for Amazon deliveries, expensive restaurants, and no Swiggy or Zepto."

Check the viral post here:

He also highlighted the availability of affordable household assistance in India, adding, "Having a maid changes your life. You get your time back." According to him, access to domestic help significantly improves daily life by reducing the burden of household chores.

The man further pointed to India's rapidly growing convenience economy, saying services such as food delivery, quick commerce and home assistance make everyday living considerably easier. He contrasted this with Germany, where labour costs are high and most people handle household tasks themselves.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Germany has several undeniable strengths. He noted that the country offers cleaner surroundings, efficient public transport, better cycling infrastructure, stronger labour protections and a healthier work-life balance. However, for him, these advantages did not outweigh the comfort, family support and convenience available in India.

His post triggered lively discussions online. While some users agreed that India's ecosystem of affordable services and close-knit family structure offers a better quality of life, others argued that Germany provides superior public infrastructure, social security and overall civic discipline. Several commenters remarked that the "best" country depends on an individual's priorities, career goals and lifestyle preferences.

The viral discussion reflects a growing trend of professionals reassessing life abroad after years overseas. As remote work, better career opportunities and improving urban infrastructure reshape India's appeal, many expatriates are increasingly considering a return home.

The post has reignited conversations around quality of life, work-life balance and what truly defines a comfortable lifestyle. While experiences differ from person to person, the man's perspective highlights that convenience, family support and everyday ease can be just as important as higher salaries or world-class public infrastructure when choosing where to live.