A touching video of a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver is going viral on social media. The clip shows his vehicle filled with photos of his late wife, who passed away eight years ago, as he continues to drive daily to keep himself occupied and her memory alive.

Many internet users are feeling moved by a touching video that is becoming popular on social media. The clip portrays a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver whose van is loaded with images of his late wife. According to him, she died away eight years ago, and he continues to work every day to keep his mind occupied.

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The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @asishmathew.ex. It shows the content creator interacting with the auto driver. The text overlay on the video reads, "We started talking... He pointed to the photo and said, 'That's my wife.' She passed away eight years ago. He has a son, a daughter-in-law and six grandchildren. Even with so many loved ones around him, he still can't forget her. His son asks him to stay home, but he says he can't. 'If I stay at home, I think too much.' So he drives his auto every day, meets new people, and keeps himself occupied so his mind can be free. And his journey continues..."

The video shows the auto-rickshaw decked with various images of the driver's late wife. The old driver breaks down in tears as he talks about her. The description for the video said, "his love language."

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Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering over 2 million views, more than 1 lakh likes, and over 1,000 comments.