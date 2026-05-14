An 83-year-old woman died in Shivamogga district after an iron beam from a shed fell on her during heavy rain and strong winds near the Chandragutti temple. The storm also damaged houses, electricity poles and areca nut plantations.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has been lashing several parts of Soraba taluk over the past two days, causing widespread damage and disruption. In a tragic incident near the Chandragutti Sri Renukamba Devi temple, an 83-year-old woman lost her life after an iron beam from a shed fell on her during the storm.

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The deceased has been identified as Tungamma Kubatur. She had travelled to Joladagudde village to attend a puja ceremony at a relative’s house. After offering prayers at the Chandragutti temple, the family was returning when the weather suddenly worsened.

According to reports, the family attempted to take shelter in a nearby house as heavy rain and strong winds intensified. During the chaos, the gusty winds blew away a nearby shed, and an iron beam struck Tungamma on the head, killing her on the spot.

Heavy Rain and Winds Cause Widespread Damage

The severe weather also caused extensive damage in several villages across the taluk. More than 20 electricity poles reportedly collapsed in areas including Chandragutti, Mannathi Kathavayi and Joladagudde.

In the Ulavi hobli region, more than 10 electricity poles were damaged in villages such as Kondagalale and Talebailu, disrupting power supply in the surrounding areas.

House Roof Blown Away, Areca Trees Damaged

In a shocking incident in Halagalale village, the roof of Umesh Gowda’s house was completely blown away by the strong winds and landed far from the property.

Meanwhile, lightning strikes in Chimanuru reportedly damaged several areca nut trees. In another incident, a tree fell on a Niranthara Jyothi power line, leading to prolonged power outages.

Villages including Shigga, Kolavalli, Kumbatti, Heggodu, Halagalale,Chimanuru and Gaddemane were left without electricity following the storm.