Kodagu district has imposed a temporary ban on heavy vehicle movement from June 10 to July 9 amid monsoon rains and landslide risks. Restrictions also cover sand transport and timber movement, while essential services remain exempt.

As the monsoon season sets in across Kodagu district, the district administration has announced a temporary ban on the movement of heavy vehicles to safeguard public safety and minimise disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions. The restriction will remain in force from June 10 to July 9.

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The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, as heavy rainfall during the monsoon often leads to rising river water levels and increases the risk of landslides. The movement of heavy vehicles on rain-soaked roads can weaken roadside soil, trigger landslips, and cause accidents, resulting in traffic disruptions and posing a potential danger to commuters. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on sand mining and the transportation of timber logs throughout the monsoon season to protect riverbeds, public infrastructure, and the environment.

The order was issued by District Magistrate and Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, SJ Somashekhar, as part of efforts to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety during the rainy season.

Vehicles Covered Under the Ban

The restriction applies to the following categories of vehicles:

All trucks transporting timber and sand

Goods vehicles with a registered gross vehicle weight exceeding 18,500 kg

Heavy-duty vehicles such as bullet tankers, ship cargo containers, long-chassis trucks, including multi-axle vehicles, and articulated vehicles

Vehicles Exempted From the Ban

The following vehicles providing essential services have been exempted from the restriction:

Tankers supplying cooking gas and fuel

Milk transportation vehicles

Vehicles engaged in government duty

School, college, and public transport buses, including multi-axle buses

Enforcement Measures

To facilitate enforcement, the District Superintendent of Police has been authorised to install the required signboards under Section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Checkposts and Patrolling Arrangements

The district administration will establish checkposts at key entry points on National Highway 275, particularly at Kushalnagar and Sampaje. These checkpoints will operate round the clock to monitor vehicle movement and ensure compliance with the order.

In addition, mobile patrol teams will conduct regular inspections across the district during the restriction period.

Warning Against Violations

In the order, SJ Somashekhar stated that strict legal action would be taken against those violating the restrictions. He has directed the police department and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to ensure rigorous enforcement of the ban throughout the monsoon season.