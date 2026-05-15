The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case and ordered a fast-track trial to be completed by 2027. The court expressed concern over delays in examining witnesses and directed daily hearings to speed up proceedings.

In a major setback for actor ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the Supreme Court has rejected his bail plea. With this ruling, Darshan will have to remain in jail as the trial continues. The decision comes amid concerns over the slow progress of the case, which involves multiple witnesses and extensive proceedings.

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Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Trial Delay

During the bail hearing, the Supreme Court bench expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the trial. The court was informed that the case involves a total of 272 witnesses, of which only 10 have been examined in the past seven months. The bench observed that if the trial continues at this pace, it would take an unreasonably long time to conclude.

Court Directs Fast-Track Trial By 2027

Taking note of the delay, the Supreme Court directed that the entire trial must be completed by May 15, 2027. The court also instructed that hearings should be conducted on a daily basis to ensure timely completion of proceedings within the stipulated deadline. It was also indicated that the bail plea may be reconsidered after the completion of this period.

Jail Authorities Asked To Ensure Basic Facilities

Although bail was denied, the Supreme Court directed the jail superintendent to ensure that Darshan is provided with all basic facilities available to other undertrial prisoners. The court emphasised that ensuring essential amenities is the responsibility of prison authorities.

Darshan To Continue In Quarantine Cell

The defence counsel had requested that Darshan be shifted from the quarantine cell to a general cell or another facility. However, the Supreme Court did not pass any order on this request. As a result, he will continue to remain in the quarantine cell for now.

Fans Disappointed Over Court Verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision has disappointed fans of the actor. Darshan will now continue to face the trial process, which is expected to extend for at least another year as per the court’s directive.