A 46-year-old teacher, Poornima Bhat, died in a tragic road accident in Siddapur, Uttara Kannada, while travelling for government census duty. A speeding tractor reportedly collided with her two-wheeler, causing fatal injuries. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

In a tragic incident, a teacher who was travelling for government census duty lost her life in a horrific road accident in Malavatti village of Siddapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district. The deceased has been identified as Poornima Bhat (46), a dedicated school teacher from Hosuru. Her sudden demise while performing official duty has left her family, colleagues, and the education department in deep shock and grief.

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Teacher En Route To Census Duty

Poornima Bhat, a teacher at Hosuru school in Siddapur, had been assigned government census duty. This morning, she was travelling on her two-wheeler from Siddapur towards Malavatti village to carry out her official work when the accident occurred.

Speeding Tractor Hits Two-Wheeler

Near Malavatti, a speeding tractor reportedly collided violently with her bike. The impact was severe, causing her to be thrown onto the road and sustain critical injuries. Her two-wheeler was also badly damaged in the collision.

Died On The Spot

According to reports, Poornima Bhat suffered severe injuries and succumbed to excessive bleeding at the spot. She reportedly died before receiving any medical assistance.

Education Department Mourns Loss

Poornima Bhat was known as a sincere and dedicated teacher in her school. Her untimely death has deeply affected her family, colleagues, and education department officials. They expressed grief over the loss of a committed teacher who died while serving on national duty.

Police Investigation Underway

Siddapur police visited the accident site and have registered a case. Preliminary reports suggest that legal action is being initiated against the tractor driver involved in the incident, and further investigation is in progress.